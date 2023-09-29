Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,030. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

