Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,205 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for about 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 343,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,041. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

