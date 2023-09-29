Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,724 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 53,923 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,652 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.