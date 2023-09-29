Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 688 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 573,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,564. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

