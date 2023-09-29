Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 751 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 451,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

