Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

