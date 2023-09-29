Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,366.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Adyen has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

