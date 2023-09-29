Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,543 shares of company stock worth $21,567,026. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $46.23 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

