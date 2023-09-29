Affimed’s (AFMD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Affimed stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

