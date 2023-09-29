Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:A opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

