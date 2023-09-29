Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

