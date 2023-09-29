Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Alector alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alector

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $560.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.75. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alector by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Alector by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 1,493.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.