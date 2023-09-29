Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 906,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at $966,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.56. 10,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520. The company has a market cap of $137.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.84. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alithya Group last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.69 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

