Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

