Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAM

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,401,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,714,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,867,039.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $42,847,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after buying an additional 3,720,084 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $15,040,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 458,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.