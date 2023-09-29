Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 106,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

