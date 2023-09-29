American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,610 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.92 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

