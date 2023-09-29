American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Berenberg Bank

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.60 to $15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of AAL opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

