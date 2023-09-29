American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $3.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $27,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,302,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $162,283.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $27,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,302,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,848 shares of company stock valued at $605,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its position in American Well by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. American Well has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Well had a negative return on equity of 29.76% and a negative net margin of 226.24%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

