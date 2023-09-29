Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.
About Amex Exploration
