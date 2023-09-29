Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $0.86 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

