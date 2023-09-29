Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities started coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Anaergia from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

Anaergia Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

