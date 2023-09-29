Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.41 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.