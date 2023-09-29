Analysts Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $335.25

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $300.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

