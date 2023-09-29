Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) PT at $9.90

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,460 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

