Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $43.92

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

