Analysts Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $65.29

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

