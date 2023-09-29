Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $22.75

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IMAX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IMAX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IMAX by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

