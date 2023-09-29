Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $176.55

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

