Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $499.43

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $410.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

