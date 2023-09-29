Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $121.80

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.