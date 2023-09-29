Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $121.80

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

