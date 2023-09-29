Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$56.75

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

TC Energy stock opened at C$46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$66.19.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1011905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.33%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

