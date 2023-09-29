Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) PT at $30.00

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZWS opened at $28.42 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

