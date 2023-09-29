Analyzing Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) & Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Express and Yamato’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $968.00 million 1.22 $133.58 million $0.77 19.47 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.20

Heartland Express has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 1 2 1 0 2.00 Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heartland Express and Yamato, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heartland Express currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Heartland Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heartland Express is more favorable than Yamato.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Express and Yamato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express 4.76% 7.02% 3.66% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Heartland Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland Express pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.4%. Heartland Express pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Heartland Express beats Yamato on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services. The company offers its services under the Heartland Express and Millis Transfer brand names. It primarily serves retailers and manufacturers in consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services. The Other segment develops and operates IT systems; offers car maintenance services; sells fuel; offers non-life insurance agency services; and provides cargo vehicle transportation services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

