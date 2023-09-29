Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) PT Lowered to $41.00

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Shares of AGPPF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $99.00.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
