Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) PT Lowered to $41.00

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of AGPPF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

