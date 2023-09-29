AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of AU opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

