Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIRC

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.