Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Aperam has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.22.
Aperam Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- Trading Halts Explained
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.