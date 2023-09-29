Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Aperam has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

