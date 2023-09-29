Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Aperam has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.