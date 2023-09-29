Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Trading Up 0.7 %

Aramark stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Aramark’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.