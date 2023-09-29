Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 21,369 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $18.06 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $816,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.