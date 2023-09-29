Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 21,369 Shares

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 28th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $18.06 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $816,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.