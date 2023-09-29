Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ardea Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ardea Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

