Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ardea Resources Price Performance
Shares of Ardea Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
