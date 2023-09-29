Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Arko Price Performance

Arko stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Arko has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Get Arko alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.