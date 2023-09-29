Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 354.2% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 29.9 %

Shares of ARQQW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer.

