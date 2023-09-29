Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 43,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

