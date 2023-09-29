Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 5,244 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $83,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,153. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

