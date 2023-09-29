Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

