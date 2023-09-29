Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,228 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veracyte by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 978,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 530,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after acquiring an additional 512,535 shares during the period.

VCYT opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.32. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

