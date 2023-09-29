Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 445 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.66. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $152.43 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

