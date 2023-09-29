Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $230.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $168.52 and a one year high of $237.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

