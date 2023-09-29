Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,304,634.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,858 shares of company stock worth $22,448,152. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.