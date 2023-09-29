Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 483 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. 297,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,071. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

